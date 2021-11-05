You can use any kind of camera to photograph fall colors around the suburbs

The fall sun sparkles through a maple tree showing off its golden fall colors along Wildflower Way in Streamwood. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald.comThe colorful leaves light up with the shining sun in this panoramic photo at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn on Tuesday, Nov. 3 2021.

In a few weeks they'll be littering your lawn, but for now autumn leaves are on glorious display.

Daily Herald photographers have been crossing the suburbs to capture the beautiful colors, and you can, too. Autumn is a great time to photograph the world around you.

If you are using a DSLR or a cellphone camera, the key to making great photos of fall is to explore. Drive to a park or forest preserve and notice the trees on the way there. Municipalities often choose trees like sugar maples, oaks and ginkgos to line their streets and decorate their parks because they will be the most colorful in the fall.

Morning and afternoon sun, when it's at a lower angle, can create great contrast in leaves. You might notice a bright red tree that stands out from the others at that time of day. An overcast day, when light is more even and shadows are minimal, will saturate colors. Landscapes may seem more flat, but the reds may be richer and the yellows deeper. Notice the subtle changes. There is no wrong time to photograph colors.

Take a little time to walk and notice details, like soft brown mushrooms and native ground cover that can quickly change to red and yellow and shades of brown. Point your lens in every direction. Use the sun to backlight colors, filtering through the leaves to your lens. Get down low and notice the leaves already on the ground. Stand on a hill or bluff and photograph an expanse of park or farmland.

Any camera or phone will do. The key is to use it.

• John Starks is an award-winning Daily Herald staff photographer.