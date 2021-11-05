 

Woman killed in car crash in Kane County

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/5/2021 10:46 AM

A Norridge woman died Thursday afternoon after her car crashed into a utility pole in Kane County, police said Friday.

Kane County sheriff's deputies responded about 1:40 p.m. to the scene of a single-vehicle traffic crash on Big Timber Road near the intersection with Sandwald Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township, officials said in a news release.

 

The initial investigation indicates that a Ford Focus driven by Anette A. Niebrzydowski, 28, of Norridge, was traveling east on Big Timber at what appears to be a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the car crossed into the westbound lane of traffic and left the road. It then struck a utility pole and started on fire.

Niebrzydowski was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the car.

Big Timer was closed between Reinking and Sandwald roads for the crash investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 