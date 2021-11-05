Woman killed in car crash in Kane County

A Norridge woman died Thursday afternoon after her car crashed into a utility pole in Kane County, police said Friday.

Kane County sheriff's deputies responded about 1:40 p.m. to the scene of a single-vehicle traffic crash on Big Timber Road near the intersection with Sandwald Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township, officials said in a news release.

The initial investigation indicates that a Ford Focus driven by Anette A. Niebrzydowski, 28, of Norridge, was traveling east on Big Timber at what appears to be a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the car crossed into the westbound lane of traffic and left the road. It then struck a utility pole and started on fire.

Niebrzydowski was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the car.

Big Timer was closed between Reinking and Sandwald roads for the crash investigation.