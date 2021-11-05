Woman dies in Prospect Heights condo fire

Prospect Heights Fire Protection District officials said an elderly woman died following a condominium fire early today that remains under investigation.

Firefighters called to the five-story Lake Run Condominiums complex on the 0-100 block of East Old Willow Road just after 6:40 a.m. encountered smoke in the building and a fire inside a second-floor unit.

The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished within two minutes, fire officials said.

Firefighters soon discovered the woman inside her unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said she lived alone. Authorities aren't releasing her identity as they attempt to contact the woman's family.

The fire was contained to the unit where it began, but some neighboring units suffered minor smoke and water damage, fire officials reported.

All residents were allowed to return to their units.

Fire officials said they initially were alerted by 911 calls, but also were notified by the condominium's alarm system.

The condominium complex is located just south of the Chicago Executive Airport.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blaze.

This is the second fatal fire in a multiunit dwelling in the Chicago suburbs in as many days. A McHenry man died Thursday after accidentally lighting himself on fire while smoking.