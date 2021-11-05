Victim of Prospect Heights condo fire identified

A Prospect Heights woman died early Friday following a condominium fire that remains under investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Friday night identified the woman as 65-year-old Elzbieta Kasprzycka.

Firefighters called to the five-story Lake Run Condominiums complex on the 0-100 block of East Old Willow Road just after 6:40 a.m. encountered smoke in the building and a fire inside a second-floor unit, the Prospect Heights Fire Protection District said

The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished within two minutes, fire officials said.

Firefighters soon discovered the woman inside her unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was contained to the unit where it began, but some neighboring units sustained minor smoke and water damage, fire officials reported.

All residents were allowed to return to their units.

Fire officials said they initially were alerted by 911 calls but also were notified by the condominium's alarm system.

The condominium complex is located just south of the Chicago Executive Airport.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the blaze.

This is the second fatal fire in a multiunit dwelling in the suburbs in as many days. A McHenry man died Thursday after accidentally lighting himself on fire while smoking.