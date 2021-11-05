Rolling Meadows school closing for 2 weeks after COVID-19 outbreak

Palatine Elementary District 15 officials are closing Willow Bend Elementary School for two weeks following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Parents were notified students would be going to a remote learning format beginning Monday and asked to come pick up their children immediately Friday morning.

"While we know this will pose challenges for many of our families, we hope you will understand that we must place the health and well-being of our students and staff above our desire to remain open for in-person learning," Willow Bend Principal Robert Harris said in a letter sent to parents today.

Students are off the final full week of November for Thanksgiving break, so they are scheduled to return to school Nov. 29.

There was no immediate word on how many children or staff had tested positive.

The district was reporting 10 cases in students and three cases in staff at the school as of Friday.

Districtwide, officials are reporting 23 total cases among students at the district's 14 elementary schools, three cases among students at the four junior high schools and seven total staff cases throughout the district.

Illinois Department of Public Health records from a week ago show the school reported less than five cases among staff and students.

