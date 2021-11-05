'Mountain of food' at mandir shows gratitude for past year

Some of the consecrated food from the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Bartlett will be shipped to other Hindu facilities throughout the world. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Devotees file through the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Friday in Bartlett to see the annakut, or "mountain of food," prepared to celebrate the Hindu New Year. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Bartlett building is constructed of hand-carved stone according to ancient texts of Hindu architecture. John Starks | Staff Photographer

People file through the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Friday to see the annakut, or "mountain of food," used to celebrate the Hindu New Year. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The day after Diwali marks the Hindu New Year and traditionally is celebrated with the annakut -- "a mountain of food."

Every year, thousands of vegetarian delicacies are offered in gratitude for the past year and to seek blessings for the year ahead. The annakut offering include snacks, sweets, pickles, spicy dishes, salads, fruit drinks and other items prepared by devotees.