'Mountain of food' at mandir shows gratitude for past year
Updated 11/5/2021 7:40 PM
The day after Diwali marks the Hindu New Year and traditionally is celebrated with the annakut -- "a mountain of food."
Every year, thousands of vegetarian delicacies are offered in gratitude for the past year and to seek blessings for the year ahead. The annakut offering include snacks, sweets, pickles, spicy dishes, salads, fruit drinks and other items prepared by devotees.
