Feder: Facebook hackers bilk WGCI, V103 fans

Fans of two iHeartMedia Chicago radio personalities have been swindled out of thousands of dollars after falling for a get-rich-quick scheme on Facebook, Robert Feder writes.

It started earlier this year when hackers took over the Facebook pages of Leon Rogers, morning host at hip-hop WGCI 107.5-FM, and Ericka Ingram, known as weekend late-night host "DJ Sundance" at R&B WVAZ 102.7-FM.

The hackers then used the hosts' pages to lure fans to invest in fake business deals, according to a report on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

Rogers and Ingram said they reported the hacked pages to Facebook numerous times but were ignored. "It is not me, no way, shape or form," Rogers told ABC 7's Samantha Chatman.

"When it gets to the point where people are threatening to do some harm to you and your family for something you didn't do, that's kind of scary, you know?"

