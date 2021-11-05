Deep Lake Road through Lake Villa, Lindenhurst in line for a $10.4 million upgrade

Resurfacing and paved bike lanes are part of improvements planned in spring for 3.6 miles of Deep Lake Road in Lindenhurst and Lake Villa. The Lake County Board is expected to appropriate $10.4 million next week for the work. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

A resurfaced roadway and paved bike lanes are among the improvements planned in the spring for 3.6 miles of Deep Lake Road in Lindenhurst and Lake Villa.

The Lake County Board on Tuesday is expected to authorize $10.4 million for the work, which would span Deep Lake Road in north central Lake County from its southern end at Grand Avenue north to Route 173.

The project would be done in two segments. The first, from Route 132 to Grass Lake Road, is described as a "3R project" -- resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation. In this section, 4½ inches of asphalt would be removed and replaced.

"We'll also be improving the drainage system, the storm sewer, the culverts, widening the (road) shoulders and putting in 4-foot bike friendly shoulders, which currently don't exist out there," said Shane Schneider, county engineer and director of transportation.

Another major component would be a northbound to eastbound right-turn lane onto Grass Lake Road. The number of vehicles turning at that point has increased, likely to get to the Millburn bypass to the east, Schneider added.

Alex Carr, LCDOT spokesman, said that "to a motorist, the construction process will look similar to our standard resurfacing, but the 3R process is a bit more extensive."

The work would include removing and replacing culverts, plus regrading ditch lines to be less steep and improve drainage, Carr said.

The second section of the project is 1.6 miles of Deep Lake Road from Grass Lake Road to Route 173. That would involve removing and replacing 1½ inches of asphalt, adding 4-foot paved, bike-friendly shoulders where they don't exist, and guardrail and drainage work in isolated areas, Carr said.

All work is planned for the 2022 construction season, Schneider said.

LCDOT also has plans for the last segment of Deep Lake Road north from Route 173 to the Wisconsin state line in Antioch. That involves a study of ways to improve safety and traffic flow, including intersection improvements at Depot Street and North Avenue.

Possible nonmotorized travel accommodations, including an off-road bike path from Route 173 to North Avenue, also are part of the study.

Public input will be gathered and a preferred alternative presented during a virtual public meeting on Zoom from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Registration is required.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 depending on project readiness and funding, Carr said.

Maintaining roads is LCDOT's top priority, Carr said. Many projects are developed from road inventories and inspections, while others are recommended using a computer program that analyzes pavement tests and generates a project list for the next five years.

Resurfacing accounts for the vast majority of 41 preservation projects in the county's 2021-26 road program.