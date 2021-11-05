COVID-19 update: 1,257 hospitalized, 28 more deaths, 2,942 new cases

Illinois Department of Public Health records show 1,257 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Associated Press File Photo/March 2020

State health officials today reported 1,257 COVID-19 patients were currently being treated in Illinois hospitals.

Of those hospitalized, 282 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Both hospitalization figures are up slightly from the previous day.

IDPH officials also reported 22 more Illinois residents are dead from COVID-19, while another 2,942 cases have been diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 25,948, with 1,712,986 infections now reported.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate dipped slightly to 2.1%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, another 52,757 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide.

So far, Illinois vaccine providers have administered 15,911,477 doses, IDPH figures show.

More than 57.4% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now considered fully vaccinated.