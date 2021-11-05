Chicago man charged in slaying of pregnant woman whose body was found in Lake Michigan

A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Yarianna G. Wheeler, the pregnant Chicago woman whose body was found in August in Lake Michigan, three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor, authorities said Friday.

Chicago detectives arrested Robert Drummond, 21, of the 4300 block of South Berkeley on Wednesday.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office, authorities believe Drummond and Wheeler had been dating.

The sheriff's office said detectives have been working around the clock since the body of Wheeler, who was approximately seven months pregnant, was recovered from Lake Michigan on Aug. 15.

A composite sketch drawn by Mount Prospect police Detective Dirk Ollech led to a tentative identification of Wheeler, and the Lake County coroner's office confirmed it through dental records.

Authorities believe the scene of the murder was Oakwood Beach in Chicago.

"I am incredibly proud of the tenacious efforts of our detectives throughout this investigation. Through their hard and diligent work, they quickly identified a person of interest, discovered the likely crime scene, and worked with Chicago detectives to further the investigation," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the news release.