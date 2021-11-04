COVID-19 update: 1,246 hospitalized, 28 more deaths, 4,267 new cases

Illinois sees highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases since early September, but fewest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU since early August, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. Courtesy of Edward-Elmhurst Health

State health officials today reported 1,246 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

That's 32 fewer patients than the day before, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Of those hospitalized, 278 are in intensive care, the fewest since early August.

IDPH officials also reported 28 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 4,267 new cases.

That's the most new cases reported in a single day since early September and the first time new cases have topped 4,000 in a single day in more than a month. However, the state also reported more than 150,000 new test results, the most in a single day since Oct. 1.

The state's death toll from the virus now stands at 25,926, while 1,710,044 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate climbed to 2.2% after dropping below 2% for much of the past two weeks.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, another 37,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide, according to IDPH figures.

Providers have now administered 15,858,720 doses of the vaccine since they became available nearly a year ago.

IDPH is also reporting 57.4% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.