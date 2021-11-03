Threat to Palatine High School leads to added police presence on campus

There's an additional police presence at Palatine High School this morning after officials reported a threat referencing the school posted on social media Tuesday night. School officials said the threat is believed to be unfounded, but they are acting out of an abundance of caution. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

There's an additional police presence at Palatine High School this morning after officials reported a threat referencing the school posted on social media Tuesday night.

School officials said the threat is believed to be unfounded, but they are acting out of an abundance of caution.

According to a message sent by the school to parents late Tuesday night, they were made aware of the threat on Snapchat at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are diligently investigating this issue in partnership with the Palatine Police Department," the message reads. "The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority, and we are taking this issue extremely seriously. Though the threat has not been deemed credible, out of an abundance of caution, there will be a strong police presence at the high school on Wednesday, November 3."

Palatine Township Elementary District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz also sent a message to parents about the threat.

"I have made my principals aware of the post and, out of an abundance of caution, we will have our schools in close proximity to Palatine High School bring their children into the building as they arrive at school this morning," she wrote. "As you know, District 15 schools are a safe place for students, our staff, and their families -- and safety will always remain a top priority."