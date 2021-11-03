Sheriff: Driver charged with DUI after crash had infant in her vehicle

Authorities say a 30-year-old Lindenhurst woman caused a head-on crash while driving under the influence of alcohol with a 1-year-old boy in her truck Friday night in Beach Park.

Shawn Weinberg, of the 2800 block of Falling Waters Drive, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, child endangerment and driving under the influence, as well as numerous traffic violations, according to Lake County sheriff's police.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said the crash occurred about 8 p.m. Friday near Green Bay and Wadsworth roads. Weinberg was seen driving away in a Ford pickup truck as deputies arrived, sheriff's police said, but was located a short time later driving near Hunt Club Road and Millburn Road. Her truck had heavy front-end damage and the air bags were deployed, authorities said.

According to sheriff's police, deputies found the 1-year-old boy in the back seat with what appeared to be injuries suffered in the crash. The child was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was reunited with his father, who was not involved in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle in the crash was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Covelli said.

Weinberg is free after posting 10% of $200,000 bail. She is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.