Feder: Hulu to premiere ABC 7's 'Being Blago' docuseries

Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has been out of office for more than 12 years, but there's still no letup in media fascination with him.

On Friday, Hulu will premiere "Being Blago," a four-part documentary series produced for ABC Owned Television Stations by WLS-Channel 7.

The streaming docuseries highlights two decades of coverage by ABC 7 chief investigative reporter Chuck Goudie and producer Barb Markoff -- from Blagojevich's rise to power to his release from prison after his 14-year sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

It includes unfettered access to his current day-to-day life at home.

