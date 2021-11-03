Elgin man charged with first-degree murder

An Elgin man has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting that left two people dead and one injured in late October.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser's office said that Joaquin Lopez-Villagomez, 31, of the 900 block of Congdon Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, unlawful restraint and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Lopez-Villagomez appeared in Kane County bond court Wednesday with bail being set at $5,000,000. His next court appearance was set for Friday to revoke bond on a previous charge of armed violence.

State's attorney prosecutors allege that Lopez-Villagomez and two other offenders entered an apartment with multiple occupants on October 25. They say one of the three suspects fired multiple rounds inside the residence, hitting three people. One victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before succumbing to them later. The third victim was treated for their gunshot wound and survived.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information should call Elgin Police at (847) 289-2600.