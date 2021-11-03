East Dundee church hosting free dinner for veterans Sunday

Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Dundee will be hosting its fourth annual Free Dinner for Veterans on Sunday, Nov. 7.

As in past years, they are inviting all local veterans to come to the church to enjoy a meal catered by Aliano's in East Dundee.

Last year, the event was entirely drive-up due to the pandemic, but this year they will be offering veterans and their guests the option to either dine-in or carryout their meals. Veterans who would like to carryout their food can drive up to the church at 310 E. Main St. and have their hot meals distributed directly to their vehicles. Those who would like to dine in will be served buffet style.

The dinner will include salad, garlic bread, a variety of pasta dishes, grilled chicken, and homemade desserts. Veterans are asked to reserve their meals ahead of time by calling Alison Lyon at (630) 709-6546 or visiting immanuelveteransdinner2021.eventbrite.com. Soft deadline for orders is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.