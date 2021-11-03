COVID-19 update: 1,278 hospitalized, 40 more deaths, 1,746 new cases

Now that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is available to children between the ages of 5 and 11, public health officials are urging parents to contact their child's pediatrician to schedule an appointment or register at any national pharmacy chain that may be taking appointments. Rick West | Staff Photographer, May 13

State health officials today reported 1,278 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals.

Of those hospitalized, 282 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health officials.

IDPH officials also reported 40 more COVID-19 deaths, with another 1,746 new cases diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 25,898, while 1,705,777 infections have been reported since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.0%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported another 55,396 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of doses administered statewide to 15,821,504 since they became available in December.

IDPH is reporting 57.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

Tuesday night, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Many pediatricians have been issued child-size doses of the vaccine and federal health officials urge parents to check with their pediatricians to see if they're scheduling appointments.

National pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens have begun taking appointments for children as well. Visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine/kids for appointment availability at CVS. Visit walgreens.com for appointments that will be available starting Saturday at many Walgreens locations.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the inoculations.