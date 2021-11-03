16-year-old from Aurora hasn't been seen since Monday night
Updated 11/3/2021 6:48 PM
Aurora police are asking for help in locating a missing teen.
Police said 16-year-old Karen Nunez was last seen at her home on the 700 block of Iowa Avenue just after midnight on Monday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5900.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.