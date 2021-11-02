'We want them decreasing': Pritzker says mask mandate stays until hospitalizations drop

Gov. J.B. Pritzker receives a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine today at an event near downtown Chicago. State of Illinois video screengrab

After receiving a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine today, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state's indoor mask mandate will stay in place until there's a marked decline in hospitalizations.

"We're flat and still much higher than we were during the summer," Pritzker said. "We want them decreasing."

Illinois Department of Public Health data released today showed another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations overnight.

Even if the governor decides to roll back the indoor masking requirement, he distinguished that it would be for places "outside schools."

Pritzker received the booster at a clinic near the University of Illinois-Chicago Hospital, west of downtown.

The governor had originally received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. He said he went with the Pfizer/BioNTech booster because it had been recommended previously and federal regulators have since approved mixing and matching booster doses.

"So I thought I'll try another one," he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting today to discuss authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Both Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there are currently no plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for children to attend school like there are for other vaccinations.

"There's no vaccine requirement at this time," Ezike said, "but that's not probably forever."

COVID-19 hospitalizations have actually been trickling back up recently. IDPH officials today reported 1,274 COVID-19 patients hospitalized today. That's the most in nearly two weeks. Of those hospitalized, 294 are in intensive care.

IDPH officials also reported 24 more deaths from the virus, as well as another 2,382 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 25,858, while 1,704,031 total cases have been diagnosed.

The state's seven-day case positivity remained steady at 2%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Another 40,583 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the state, IDPH records show.

IDPH officials are reporting 57.3% of the state's population of 12.7 million residents is now fully vaccinated.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have also administered 15,766,108 first, second and booster doses since December 2020, according to IDPH figures.