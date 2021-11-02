Tacos Puebla opens Bensenville location

Tacos Puebla recently opened a new location in Bensenville, the restaurant's second location in the suburbs.

The local Mexican restaurant's first location opened in Addison nearly five years ago. Tacos Puebla's Bensenville space at 410 E. Green St. is newly renovated and can accommodate both dine-in and takeout options.

Bensenville Village President Frank DeSimone appeared at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, alongside Tacos Puebla owners Olivia Acuahuitl and Lauro Cuazitl.

"We love seeing businesses like Tacos Puebla select Bensenville as the place to expand their business," DeSimone said in a statement. "We wish Olivia and Lauro the best of luck as they join our Bensenville business community."