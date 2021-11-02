Sheriff: Hoffman Estates man arrested in Elgin with 4 pounds of pills of fentanyl and meth

Kane County Sheriff's detectives arrested a man in Elgin on charges of possession of two pounds or more of black market M-30 "OxyContin" pills that actually contained fentanyl and AD-30 "Adderall" pills that contained methamphetamine. COURTESY OF THE KANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARMENT

A Hoffman Estates man was arrested in Elgin carrying more than four pounds of pills manufactured on the black market and containing either Fentanyl or methamphetamine, according to the Kane County sheriff's department.

Dante Howse, 28, was arrested by sheriff's detectives Oct. 28 after a traffic stop near Dundee and Seneca avenues in Elgin.

Howse was charged with controlled substance trafficking, methamphetamine trafficking, possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of fentanyl, possession with the intent to deliver more than 900 grams of methamphetamine and possession of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine. All are felonies.

Bail was set at $200,000, and Howse's next court date is Nov. 5.

"Fentanyl continues to be the most dangerous drug on the street right now, and when we can take over a kilo of it off the streets, that's a wonderful thing for Kane County residents," Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said.

The sheriff's department and United States Postal Inspectors had been conducting an investigation into narcotics being trafficked through the mail. The traffic stop came after Howse had taken possession of a suspicious package during the investigation, according to a sheriff's office news release.

During the stop, detectives found probable cause to search the vehicle, finding the pills, the release said. Neither of the two kinds of pills discovered -- made to look like OxyContin and Adderall -- were manufactured by a legitimate pharmaceutical company.

The counterfeit M-30 "OxyContin" pills contained fentanyl, and AD-30 "Adderall" pills contained methamphetamine.

Hain said the sheriff's department frequently works with agencies such as postal inspectors.

"We rely heavily on collaborative relationships with our federal partners in a lot of narcotic trafficking investigations, because they are cross-country," Hain said.