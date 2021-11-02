District 128 Foundation for Learning fundraiser Saturday
Updated 11/2/2021 12:32 PM
The Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 Foundation for Learning will host a virtual fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
All proceeds of The Big (Virtual) Event benefit programs for students and teachers at Libertyville and Vernon Hills high schools. In addition to a trivia competition, the event will feature a silent auction, raffle, a "paddle raise" to support the Students in Need Program, celebration of the 2020 and 2021 Alumni Achievement Award recipients and more.
Tickets are $25 and include participation in the trivia competition. Details and a link to purchase event and raffle tickets are available at d128foundation.org.
