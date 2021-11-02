After marathon meeting, Arlington Heights board OKs shelter care home's controversial relocation

Arlington Heights village board members unanimously agreed early Tuesday to approve Shelter Inc.'s request to move its shelter care home for young men to this duplex at 207-209 E. Valley Lane. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

After a marathon meeting that extended into the early morning hours Tuesday, the Arlington Heights village board voted unanimously to grant a shelter care home's request to relocate from Golf Road to a residential neighborhood.

The vote by the mayor and eight trustees came into the fourth hour of a virtual meeting after views both pro and con from dozens of residents had been heard, and written comments from another 50 or so were read into the record.

By 11:30 p.m. Monday, board members finally started their deliberations. More than an hour later, they agreed on a compromise that granted Shelter Inc.'s zoning request, but it came with several conditions attached in an attempt to placate neighborhood concerns.

"We did listen to all concerned and tried to craft something that would be accommodating to all, and provide adequate protections for all," Mayor Tom Hayes said. "I know not everyone is going to leave here with a smile on their face, but hopefully this will be something that's good not only for the community, but for the neighborhood as well."

The hourslong meeting was the latest public forum about Shelter Inc.'s request to operate its Transitional Living Program for males ages 17 to 21 inside a duplex at 207-209 E. Valley Lane.

Hayes said he could only support the relocation if capacity was limited to six residents. That's the current number of residents who live at Shelter's current home at 397 W. Golf Road, but the organization had proposed housing as many as a dozen people at the new location.

Trustees agreed to include the capacity limit as a condition of approval, though they removed an advisory plan commission recommendation that only one resident be allowed per bedroom. Shelter Inc. officials said it's likely roommates would be paired up in the master bedrooms on each floor.

The board also agreed with Trustee Jim Tinaglia's recommendation to preserve the garage's two parking spaces to ease on-street parking congestion; Shelter Inc. had proposed converting the space to a rec room and additional storage.

"We've sat here and listened to an enormous amount of passion and concern on both sides of the fence here," Tinaglia said. "But at the same time we are stewards. It's important we as a community be responsible here. These are our kids, and I feel obligated to make this work somehow."

Shelter Inc., an Arlington Heights-based nonprofit child welfare agency founded in 1975, plans to move its program for young men to the duplex on Valley Lane -- two houses east of Arlington Heights Road and just north of the Northpoint Shopping Center -- because the agency's current home is being sold by the property owner.

In their review of the zoning application, the village's community development department staff said it could not support the request, citing the potential for police calls to the home to double and the lack of nearby public transportation options.

Over the last decade, there have been 553 calls for police service to the Golf Road home; 65% of those have been for curfew violations, 21% for well-being checks, and 13% for criminal incidents and public complaints.

Anticipating a large crowd and concerns over social distancing amid the pandemic, village officials decided to hold the meeting Monday night over Zoom, but Hayes said all would be given a "full and fair" opportunity to speak.

That included dozens of comments from residents in the Ivy Hill neighborhood, who largely opposed the move over concerns for safety and property values, and others who said Shelter Inc. should be granted zoning relief because it serves a valuable role in the community.

Beth Arnold, a nearby resident, said Shelter's move would "irrevocably alter" her neighborhood, and open up the door to similar zoning requests at residential duplexes. "Why Valley Lane?" Arnold said. "There are so many other appropriate options."

But Sandralyn Bourseau said welcoming the group would speak to "who we are as a community."

"I think it's an opportunity for us to stand up for these people who need our help and need our support," Bourseau said.

Opponents submitted a petition of 450 signatures from those opposed to the relocation, while Shelter Inc. officials cited a self-funded survey by Inverness-based pollster Cor Strategies that found 54% of Arlington Heights residents support the move.

After an hour of public testimony, Village Clerk Becky Hume read into the record more than 50 additional emails received at village hall about the project.

The meeting Monday night was the first time Shelter Inc.'s proposal was before the nine-member village board, but it followed five other village meetings on the topic. The plan commission held its review Oct. 20 and Sept. 22, after an August neighborhood meeting and initial review by the commission's conceptual plan review committee in May and June.

After the plan commission deadlocked on a 4-4 advisory vote in September, the panel -- with all members present in October -- voted 5-4 to recommend approval of the special use permit and two zoning variations.

But ultimately, the final decision rested with the elected mayor and village trustees.