November off to a chilly start this week

Highs this week will be in the low-to-mid 40s. Associated press file photo

November is off to a chilly start.

The suburbs will see below average highs this week, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Precipitation doesn't look likely during the week.

Average highs in November start in the mid 50s before falling to the upper 40s by the middle of the month.

Long-term forecasts suggest that warmer temperatures are on the way next week, the weather service says.