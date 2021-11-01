November off to a chilly start this week
Updated 11/1/2021 10:50 AM
November is off to a chilly start.
The suburbs will see below average highs this week, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
Precipitation doesn't look likely during the week.
Average highs in November start in the mid 50s before falling to the upper 40s by the middle of the month.
Long-term forecasts suggest that warmer temperatures are on the way next week, the weather service says.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.