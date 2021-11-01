Feder: The Mix takes a hit in morning ratings; WBBM Newsradio takes a clean sweep

In the weeks after accusations of misconduct against former morning personality Eric Ferguson, ratings took a nosedive at WTMX 101.9-FM, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Monday.

The Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station's share of morning listeners dropped 22 percent since mid-September, falling from a tie for fifth to a tie for ninth. Among women between 25 and 54 -- a key demo that long had been owned by Ferguson and his partners -- The Mix lost more than 25 percent of its morning share, falling from fourth to seventh.

The latest survey period ran from September 16 to October 13.

Ferguson had been off the air since late September when former co-workers went public with complaints of abusive behavior toward women. Ferguson, who denied the allegations through his attorneys, announced Friday he would not be returning to the station, ending his 25-year run at The Mix.

Again finishing first overall was WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Audacy all-news combo and home of Chicago Bears football broadcasts.

