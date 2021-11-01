Feder: Chicago Journalists to honor Dorothy Tucker, Kelly Bauer

Dorothy Tucker, longtime investigative reporter at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 and president of the National Association of Black Journalists, has been named recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Journalists Association.

The nonprofit professional organization also named Kelly Bauer, breaking news editor for Block Club Chicago, as its Chicago Journalist of the Year. It's the first time the award has been bestowed since 2015.

Tucker and Bauer will be honored November 19 at the group's 2021 virtual awards ceremony along with still-to-be-named recipients of the Dorothy Storck Award and 14 Sarah Brown Boyden Awards for excellence in journalism.

"We're extremely proud to honor both of these journalists who are deserving of so many accolades," said Stephanie Choporis, president of the Chicago Journalists Association.

