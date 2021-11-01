Elmhurst police seek help in finding missing woman

Elmhurst police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered 51-year old woman.

Astrid Blume was last seen walking south from the Elmhurst Courts Plus, where she works, at 186 South West about 10:50 a.m., Monday. according to a news release from Elmhurst police.

Blume left behind her cellphone and has a medical condition that may cause her to wander. She has been previously reported missing and was discovered to have walked long distances or sought shelter in wooded areas.

Blue was last seen wearing a blue hat, a blue coat with a hood and brown buttons, a white sweater, white pants and white shoes.

She is described as white, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has blonde/gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Blume's whereabouts should call the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050 or dial 911.