COVID-19 update: 1,247 currently hospitalized, 63 more deaths over weekend

State health officials today reported 1,247 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

That's up 4.1% from a week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Of those currently hospitalized, 298 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 63 more deaths were reported over the past three days since IDPH officials last updated the state's COVID-19 records. Another 6,125 cases of COVID-19 were also diagnosed during that time.

The state's death toll from the virus now stands at 25,834, while 1,701,649 cases of the respiratory disease have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The statewide seven-day case positivity rate is now at 2.0%, rising slightly over the weekend. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials are also reporting 57.2% of the state is now fully vaccinated. Another 182,735 doses of the vaccine were administered statewide over since Friday, a significant increase over the past few weekends due in large part to the availability and accessibility of booster shots for all three vaccine types.

Statewide, vaccine providers have now administered 15,725,525 doses since they first became available in December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets Tuesday to discuss authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. It is expected to be approved and doses for children in that age group could be available as early as Wednesday, some medical officials have said.