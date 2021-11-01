Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão to open this month in Oak Brook

A new Fogo de Chao will open this month in Oak Brook. Courtesy of Fogo de Chao

The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão will open its fourth Chicago area location later this month in Oak Brook, bringing with it an estimated 130 new jobs, according to the company's prepared statement.

The restaurant, set to open Nov. 23 at 1205 22nd St. in the new Oak Brook Commons, will be a test location for new menu items, including seasonal fare.

An open-air churrasco bar where guests can dine while chefs prepare their food will anchor the restaurant, which will also include a bar/lounge area and a large patio with fire pits.

Founded in Brazil in 1979, the Fogo de Chão chain consists of 60 locations worldwide, 46 in the United States.