All Souls Day events Tuesday in Arlington Heights, Des Plaines

Parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Chicago will hold special Masses and activities in observance of All Souls Day, also known as Day of the Dead, on Tuesday.

Misión San Juan Diego, 2323 N Wilke Road in Arlington Heights, will hold a Mass in commemoration for the Day of the Dead at 7 p.m. and a mock cemetery with crosses displaying the names of loved ones will be available for viewing in the front lawn.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N. River Road in Des Plaines, will hold Mass in commemoration for the Day of the Dead at 6 p.m.