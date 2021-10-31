Costumed kids bring smiles to seniors at The Vines in Elgin

Avery Wallentin, 6, of South Elgin plays a bag toss game during a trick-or -treat event Sunday outside the The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin. Her dad, Jeremy, is pictured at left. Rick West | Staff Photographer

It was hard to tell who was having more fun at The Vines Senior Home Sunday -- the costumed kids collecting candy or the seniors watching from their windows.

For the third year, the Elgin senior home invited folks from the community to trick-or-treat and play games around the outside the center while residents watched from inside.

"It's great for the kids, but it's really for the residents," said Tracey Teafoe, one of the activities coordinators at The Vines. "They love to watch the kids in the costumes and wave from the windows."

The event featured multiple candy stops for the kids, games and a Halloween concert by Terry's Tunes.

One senior, an 83-year-old named Karen who was spending her first Halloween as a resident at The Vines, found a good spot behind a glass door near one of the candy stations, waving and blowing kisses to kids who came up to say hi.

"This is great. It's such a beautiful day and beautiful children," she said.