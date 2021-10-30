Cook County warns of fines if people refuse to wear masks indoors at businesses, public places

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, a supporter of COVID-19 vaccines, shows off his vaccination card before President Joe Biden's arrival at the Elk Grove Technology Park on Oct. 7. Johnson recently defied Gov. J.B. Pritzker's indoor mask mandate, announcing that masks would be optional at local businesses. Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer

Four days after Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson refused to enforce the governor's mandate on masking, the Cook County Health Department warned people Saturday of fines for not wearing masks indoors at suburban Cook County businesses, municipal buildings and other public places.

State and county mandates require anyone 2 and older who can medically tolerate wearing a mask to do so in indoor public spaces, including restaurants, businesses, government buildings, and multiunit residential buildings.

Last Tuesday, Johnson announced a "masks optional" policy for municipal buildings and businesses in town. His open defiance of the governor's order caught the attention of conservative news and opinion website Breitbart.

But it wasn't the reason for the health department's latest reminder, spokesman Thomas McFeeley said Saturday.

"We're not responding to any particular municipality or action," McFeeley said adding, the health department did so because as weather grows colder, people will spend more time indoors.

Businesses violating the governor's order can be fined.

McFeeley said the health department investigates complaints of noncompliance. First-time violations get a pass. If the violation occurs two or more times, the department levies a fine and the case goes through adjudication.

"If a fine is challenged, there is an adjudication hearing," he said. "The assistant state's attorney represents the Cook County Department of Public Health and the judge rules on penalties, including fines."

He added, the health department has authority over all businesses, irrespective of whether they involve food service.