Antioch police investigating theft of hundreds of pieces of mail

Antioch police are investigating the theft of hundreds of pieces of mail.

Police took two people into custody around 4 a.m. Saturday, after one resident reported an altered check had been deposited into an unknown account, and others reported a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhoods, according to an announcement posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Police said they found hundreds of pieces of mail in the suspects' vehicle. They also found ledgers containing personal information for residents of Rock and Lake counties, and Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and multiple, unspecified electronic devices.

Police did not release the names of the suspects.

The department is requesting help from the FBI and U.S. Postal Service inspectors.

Any residents who are missing mail, or who have found forged charges or altered check deposits on their bank statements, should call police at (847) 270-9111 or email detectives at abonaroti@antioch.il.gov or wkumpula@antioch.il.gov.

Police also are seeking any video surveillance residents might have, captured between 7 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday.