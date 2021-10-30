 

Antioch police investigating theft of hundreds of pieces of mail

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 10/30/2021 3:01 PM

Antioch police are investigating the theft of hundreds of pieces of mail.

Police took two people into custody around 4 a.m. Saturday, after one resident reported an altered check had been deposited into an unknown account, and others reported a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhoods, according to an announcement posted on the police department's Facebook page.

 

Police said they found hundreds of pieces of mail in the suspects' vehicle. They also found ledgers containing personal information for residents of Rock and Lake counties, and Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and multiple, unspecified electronic devices.

Police did not release the names of the suspects.

The department is requesting help from the FBI and U.S. Postal Service inspectors.

Any residents who are missing mail, or who have found forged charges or altered check deposits on their bank statements, should call police at (847) 270-9111 or email detectives at abonaroti@antioch.il.gov or wkumpula@antioch.il.gov.

Police also are seeking any video surveillance residents might have, captured between 7 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 