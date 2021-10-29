What makes a police leader effective? Aurora University professor sets out to find the answer

What makes a law enforcement leader great, especially in times of crisis, change and uncertainty about the role of police in America?

It's a question many in the profession, and in the communities they serve, are asking these days. And Aurora University criminal justice professor Brendan Kooi might have some of the answers.

Kooi, a Naperville resident, wrote the recently published book "Seven Highly Effective Police Leaders: 1895-Modern Times." The 448-page work profiles seven innovative and influential law enforcement leaders from American history. Among them are Teddy Roosevelt, who served as New York City police commissioner before he was president; August Vollmer, considered the father of police professionalism; Penny Harrington, the nation's first female chief; Chicago native Chuck Ramsey, who led the Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia police departments; and modern-day reformer Chris Magnus, who's served as chief in Fargo, North Dakota; Richmond, California; and Tucson, Arizona.

Although their tenures occurred decades apart, Kooi said these leaders grappled with some of the same issues: race relations and diversity within the force; the role of technology in law enforcement; corruption and misconduct in the ranks; and the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

"All of these things that we hear about in 2021, they were pushing for it in the early 1900s," he said.

And despite the different eras in which they served, Kooi noted some similarities among the most effective law enforcement leaders -- they came in as reform-minded outsiders, embraced innovation and new ideas, and had the longevity needed to bring about lasting change.

"And a common trait that they're consistently pushing is for politics to stay out of the police and the police to stay out of politics," he added. Kooi said the book should have broad appeal, from current police officers and leaders to those interested in American history and the role of law enforcement. But he also wrote it with his students in mind. Many, including those planning careers in criminal justice, aren't aware of the history of policing in the U.S. or the profession's most storied leaders.

That's important because, for most civilians, a police officer is the most immediate and accessible government contact.

"Most people don't meet their politicians, but almost everybody has some type of (meeting), good or otherwise, with a police officer," Kooi said. "This is the most visible part of government for neighborhoods and local communities. So, especially for those going into the profession, they bear this kind of awesome responsibility to try to get this right."

Chief retiring, for real

East Dundee Police Chief George Carpenter is retiring -- really retiring, this time.

"I am hanging it up for good," said the 71-year-old Carpenter, whose last day on the job will be Feb. 7. "I've been doing this for 48 years and 30 as chief. Just don't have the high level of energy that I've always given to my work."

Carpenter came out of his first retirement in 2018 to serve as East Dundee's chief. He previously retired as chief in Wilmette in 2009, after 36 years with that department.

He told us he hopes Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart gets the job.

"She would be the first woman to be chief in East Dundee and the first person of color. She is ready," he said.

Stewart joined the department in January. She has more than 21 years of law enforcement experience, largely with the Lincolnwood Police Department.

Protecting the protector

Arlington Heights police dog Argos has been helping protect the community since last year. Now, thanks to a part of the community, he has some protection of his own.

On Wednesday, Jewel-Osco donated a bullet- and stab-resistant vest valued at $1,200 to Argos, who joined the department in March 2020 as a 2-year-old and has since fully developed to allow for a proper fitting of the custom vest.

Jewel officials gave the vest to Argos and his partner, officer Mike Butler, at the store in the village's downtown. To see a video of Wednesday's presentation, visit the police department's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AHPD1.

More canine news

The Lake County sheriff's office on Thursday introduced Ryker as the newest member of the force.

Ryker is a 2-year-old German shepherd who will be assigned to Deputy Craig Somerville, a veteran handler who lost his previous partner, Diesel, in September to an aggressive form of cancer.

Ryker recently finished basic training and is now deployed with Sommerville on the afternoon shift. He's one of five sheriff's office dogs, along with Dax, Duke, Danno and Boomer. They're deployed hundreds of times a year to look for missing people and fleeing suspects, detect drugs, assist other law enforcement agencies and appear at community events.

"While we know canine Diesel can never be replaced, we know canine Ryker will have a very successful career being partnered with Deputy Somerville, who is a terrific canine handler," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in Thursday's introduction.

