U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger ends reelection bid

Embattled U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger won't seek reelection to Congress, the Channahon Republican announced Friday morning.

Kinzinger, who's drawn fire from members of his own party for voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump and for serving on the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, revealed he's ending his congressional career in a five-minute video released on Twitter.

"I've witnessed how division is so heavily rooted in this country," Kinzinger said. "It has also become increasingly obvious that in order to break the narrative, I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide."

Kinzinger will finish his current term, which ends in January 2023, a campaign spokeswoman said.

The announcement came hours after the General Assembly approved a new congressional district map that would have put Kinzinger in a new 16th District that would've included another Republican, Rep. Darin LaHood of the Peoria area, and could've set up a primary between the two veteran lawmakers.

Kinzinger's campaign website, electadam.com, was inaccessible Friday morning.

Kinzinger repeatedly had said he planned to seek reelection to Congress but that he was also open to other options, including a run for statewide office. Illinois' governor will be on the 2022 ballot, as will one of its senatorial seats.

Kinzinger's campaign committee finished the September with nearly $3.4 million in the bank, its latest financial report showed.