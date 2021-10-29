Feder: Eric Ferguson leaving The Mix

Under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior toward female co-workers, Eric Ferguson announced Friday he's leaving WTMX 101.9-FM after 25 years as morning personality.

"I feel that returning to the air at this time, in this environment, will be an unfair distraction to my colleagues, and the rest of the morning show members who work so hard," Ferguson said in a statement.

It marks a stunning if inevitable fall from grace for one of Chicago radio's all-time most successful performers. Ferguson had been off the air throughout October while bosses of the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station considered his fate.

Terms of Ferguson's departure were not disclosed. Sources said he had three years left on his contract with Hubbard Radio.

Hubbard Radio officials were not immediately available for comment.

Although no longer called "Eric in the Morning," The Mix morning show is expected to continue with his former cohorts Brian "Whip" Paruch, Nikki Chuminatto and Violeta Podrumedic.

In various court filings since September, four women alleged misconduct by Ferguson and claimed the company ignored their complaints in order to protect him.

"For many years, Ferguson has grossly abused his power, and his conduct was the major reason the station became a hostile working environment," former co-host Melissa McGurren alleged, labeling him "a serial abuser of women."

Ferguson, 54, grew up in Elburn and graduated from Kaneland High School and the University of Iowa. He joined The Mix in 1996 and went on to become the highest-paid radio personality in Chicago.

He and former partner Kathy Hart were inducted in the Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.

• Go to robertfeder.com for more Chicago media news.