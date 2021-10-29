Des Plaines poised to buy more cameras for police

The Des Plaines City Council will meet Monday night to vote on purchasing more body cameras for police officers and cameras for police squad cars.

The gear is expected to cost $74,225.

The council also is set to vote on a municipal budget for the new year, among other issues.

The meeting is 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

If you want to watch the meeting from home, it will be livestreamed at desplaines.org/accessdesplaines, and it will air on local cable Channel 17.