Daily Herald wins 54 awards from Northern Illinois Newspaper Association

Brian Dunton holds his son, Jack, age 10 months, while voting at Greenbriar Elementary School in Northbrook on Election Day, 2020. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Grayslake North's Tony Hines (11) loses his helmet as he is tackled March 20, 2021, in Grayslake. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Catherine Ori's family gather to celebrate her 100th birthday Sept. 9, 2020, in Lindenhurst outside at The Village at Victory Lakes. The family sang all of her favorite songs to Ori through the patio door. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Emma Dinitz of Fox Lake, right, girlfriend of Cory Evans, 17, is hugged by her mom Tracie outside Evans home, where two girls died in an overnight fire in the 35000 block of North Hunt Ave. in Ingleside in December, 2020. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2020

The Daily Herald took home a personal best 54 awards at the Northern Illinois Newspaper Association's annual (virtual) gathering.

The newspaper won first place for general excellence and best website and 20 other categories.

In addition, the Glenview/Northbrook Herald weekly publications won six awards, four of them for first place.

"It was quite a night for the Daily Herald, Editor John Lampinen said. "What an uplifting way to end our week. We're so happy that the efforts of our talented and hardworking staff are recognized like this, and we appreciate the kind words of the judges."

The awards include:

First Place

Daily Herald

• Staff -- General Excellence. Judges said: "A bold, iconic presentation and solid content. Stories reflect a vast knowledge of coverage area. The newspaper's design makes use of graphics, multiple entry points and well-written headlines."

• Staff -- Website. Judges said: "Impressive -- dailyherald.com is always a must-go site. Content is organized well, and the site is updated frequently. Well done, Daily Herald staff."

• Staff -- Coverage of COVID-19

• Staff -- Design

• Chuck Keeshan, Paul Valade and Staff -- Special Section, "Graduation 2020"

• Kevin Dollear -- Headline Writing

• Jim Fuller -- General Feature: "It Was All Chaos; We Arrived in a Kill Zone"

• Scot Gregor -- Sports Columnist

• Jake Griffin -- In-depth News Story: "Number of Deaths Up 40%"

• Jake Griffin: Education Reporting

• Brian Hill: Feature Photo" "A COVID Centenarian"

• Brian Hill -- Sports Photo: "Bouncing Helmet"

• Madhu Krishnamurthy -- Coverage of Social Issues: "Gift of Life from Minority Organ Donors Much Needed"

• Joe Lewnard -- Spot News Photo: "Consoling Hug"

• Joe Lewnard -- Video: "It's Just a Heart-Wrenching Tragedy"

• Eric Peterson and James Kane -- Spot News: "U-46 Teacher Fired After Accusations of Improper Relationships"

• Tom Quinlan -- Personality Profile: "Bob Frisk: Our Social Media Before There Was Social Media"

• Jim Slusher -- Editorial: "The Disturbing and Unreasonable Silence Around Roselle Shooting"

• Katlyn Smith: Technology-Medical Story, "'I Was Seeing Things Scurrying Across the Floor'"

• John Starks -- Photo Gallery: "Snow, Vaccinations and More"

• Jim Baumann -- Use of Humor: "Grammar Moses"

• David Bernstein, collaboration with ProPublica -- Business-Financial-Consumer Story, "The Deal at 30"

The Glenbrook Heralds

• Melynda Findlay-Shamie -- Columnist: "Letter from the Editor"

• Melynda Findlay-Shamie and Dave Oberhelman -- In-depth News Story: "Who Donated and How Much in Northbrook Village Races"

• Joe Lewnard -- Feature Photo: "Voting with Dad"

• Dave Oberhelman -- Spot News Story: "Power to the People"

Second Place

Daily Herald

• Staff -- Localized News Story: "Protest Coverage After the Death of George Floyd"

• Photo Staff -- Photo Gallery: "Juneteenth Celebrations in the Suburbs"

• Diane Dungey -- Editorial: "A Chance to Rethink Our Suburbs"

• Robert Feder -- Columnist

• Don Friske -- Headline Writing

• Jake Griffin -- Watchdog Reporting: "Religious Institutions Got $166M in Loans"

• Brian Hill -- Video: "Protesters Call for Justice for 19-Year-Old"

• Madhu Krishnamurthy -- Education Reporting

• Joe Lewnard -- Feature Photo: "Hockey Shadows"

• Russell Lissau, Doug T. Graham and Jake Griffin -- Spot News: "Two Girls Killed in Fire"

• Mike McGraw -- Sports Columnist

• Patricia Babcock McGraw -- Sports Story: "Crosstown Heroes"

• Marni Pyke -- Government-Public Affairs Reporting: Transportation coverage

• Lauren Rohr and Katlyn Smith -- News Series: "Election 2020: Voting By Mail"

-- Katlyn Smith -- Technology-Medical Story: "Bracing for an Influx"

• John Starks -- Sports Photo: "Eyes on the Ball"

• Rick West -- Business-Financial-Consumer Story: "Tiny Office Demand Surges in Pandemic"

• Rick West -- Spot News Photo: "Peaceful Protest"

Glenbrook Heralds

• Joe Lewnard -- Feature Photo: "Playing for Frontline Workers"

Third Place

Daily Herald

• Burt Constable -- Columnist

• Amanda Erd -- Headline Writing

• Joe Lewnard -- Sports Photo: "Dusty Catch"

• Mike McGraw -- Sports Story: "Barrington's Mike Forging a Connection with Tom Brady"

• Jim O'Donnell -- Sports Columnist

• Christopher Placek -- Historical Feature: "Firefighter, Barber, Trail Blazer"

• Marni Pyke -- In-depth News Story: "How Full Inoculations Are Going in Each County"

• Marni Pyke -- Watchdog Reporting: "Mother's Day at the Dump?"

• Marni Pyke -- General Feature: Coronavirus Crucible

• Lauren Rohr -- Technology-Medical Story: "For Medical Workers, a Battle that Doesn't End"

• John Starks -- Photo Gallery: "Black Lives Matter Protests"

• Mark Welsh -- Video: "Pope Francis Shares in Mourning"

• John Lampinen -- Editorial: "Disqualifying Views"

• Amy Florian of our Sounding Board -- Coverage of Social Issues: "Embracing the Discomfort -- Questions for White Americans"

Glenbrook Heralds

• Dave Oberhelman -- General Feature: "For Festivals Bands, a Hard Day's Night."