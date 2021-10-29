COVID-19 update: 2,649 new cases, 22 more deaths, 1,256 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,649 Friday with 22 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,256 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

On Thursday, 62,164 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 49,742

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.8% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 7,254,009 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 57% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 18,754,265 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 15,542,790 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,695,524 and 25,771 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 150,555 virus tests in the last 24 hours.