 

As the renovated Des Plaines Theatre reopens, take a fresh look at it ... by the numbers.

Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted10/29/2021 5:00 AM

Closed to the public for more than seven years, the historic Des Plaines Theatre will be hopping with live music Sunday.

Actor Kevin Costner and his Modern West band are set to perform, marking the return of entertainment to the newly renovated, art deco theater at 1476 Miner St.

 

"Guests will be treated to an evening of Hollywood grandeur," said Ron Onesti, president & CEO of Onesti Entertainment, the company running the city-owned theater. "The theater has been restored to its 1925 splendor, with perfect acoustics and a stunning interior."

Mayor Andrew Goczkowski is similarly excited about the reopening.

"I'm extremely proud of this theater's rebirth," he said. "This is an exciting day for Des Plaines."

With the curtain ready to rise, here's a look at the theater and the renovation -- by the numbers.

• 2018: The year Des Plaines bought the theater for about $1.3 million from a private owner. It had been closed for four years because of building code violations.

• 6.7 million: The city's estimated share of the renovation cost, in dollars.

• 2.2 million: The amount Rivers Casino donated to help with the purchase and renovation, in dollars. Rivers doesn't have an ownership or management stake in the theater.

• 3: The number of years the renovation project took.

• 998: Seating capacity.

• 13,668: The building's size, in square feet.

• 2: Restaurants planned for the theater. They'll be called Bourbon 'N Brass and Des Pizza and should open in November.

• 99: In dollars, the lowest base cost of tickets still available for Sunday's show. Tickets can be purchased at desplainestheatre.com.

• 5 p.m.: The scheduled starting time for Sunday's show.

Sources: Des Plaines, desplainestheatre.com, the Onesti Entertainment Corp., Daily Herald interviews

