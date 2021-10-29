Arlington Heights families get their Halloween treats at park event

Participants visit vendors giving out candy and freebies Saturday during the Arlington Heights Park District's "Trunk or Treat" event in the Bosch parking lot next to Melas Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

An Arlington Heights Police Department vehicle is decorated for Halloween Saturday during the Arlington Heights Park District's "Trunk or Treat" event in the Bosch parking lot next to Melas Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

"Unicorns" Mike and Allison Shipley and their daughter, Ariana, 15 months, visit vendors distributing candy and other goodies Saturday during the Arlington Heights Park District's "Trunk or Treat" event. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Unicorns, princesses, superheroes, ghosts and witches were among the costumed children getting their loot bags filled with candy and other goodies as they made their way through the Trunk or Treat event in Arlington Heights Saturday.