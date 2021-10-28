 

Feder: Pat McGann returns as Emmy host

Chicago comedian Pat McGann has been tapped to emcee the 63rd annual Emmy Awards ceremony sponsored by the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The virtual event will be livestreamed Dec. 5, starting at 7 p.m.

 

It's a return engagement for McGann, who hosted the event to rave reviews in 2016 and 2020.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting the Emmy Awards again," the South Side native said. "And equally excited to still say to people 'not that Emmys ... the Chicago/Midwest Emmys.' I used that line back in 2016 and even now, in 2021, it's still true. We won't be renting a huge tent with chandeliers as the prime-time Emmys did. The chapter doesn't have that kind of money ... obviously, they hired me."

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

