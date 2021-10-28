COVID-19 update: 2,601 new cases, 43 more deaths, 1,228 hospitalizations

Illinois Department of Public Health Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, is administered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccination by site manager Mary Barkho at a state community drive-through vaccination and testing site in Aurora Thursday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,601 Thursday with 43 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,228 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, 66,668 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 46,088.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.9% based on a seven-day average.

Illinois' top doctor, IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike received a COVID-19 booster shot Thursday at a state vaccination and testing site in Aurora.

The event was intended to promote boosters and remind unvaccinated residents there's multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 shot.

"As I am getting my third, for those of you who have not gotten your first -- you are behind and it's time to change that," said Ezike who received Pfizer booster. "You can get that done and get caught up today and get the best possible protection that we have available against this coronavirus."

So far, 7,244,701 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 56.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Ezike said she wanted to lead by example.

"While we continue to talk about boosters, we cannot forget about the unvaccinated," she said.

"For the delta surge, I am grateful to say we are on the down swing of that," Ezike said referring to a highly infectious variant of COVID-19.

"But for the entire delta surge thus far in the United States, 18 to 49-year-olds who are not vaccinated made up 44% of all the hospitalizations" she said. "So thinking that this is a disease of only elderly people, just your great-grandparents, that is not the case and delta unfortunately has highlighted that."

The federal government has delivered 18,559,125 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 15,480,626 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,692,875 and 25,749 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 138,167 virus tests in the last 24 hours.