Suspect arrested after long standoff at Algonquin hotel

A standoff with a wanted man at the Holiday Inn Express in Algonquin ended at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Authorities say a Chicago man locked himself in a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Algonquin for hours Wednesday to avoid arrest on a child exploitation warrant. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Police surrounded the Holiday Inn Express hotel next to Harry D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin on Wednesday during a standoff with a man who authorities said had locked himself in a room to avoid arrest. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, officials said. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A standoff at an Algonquin hotel lasted about nine hours Wednesday before a SWAT team deployed chemical irritants into a wanted man's room and arrested him.

Police said officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express, which is across Golden Eagle Drive from Jacobs High School, at 10:53 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity. Deputy Chief Ryan Markham said that after officers were told a man tried to change the name under which he was registered, they discovered he was wanted on an arrest warrant on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

The man was later identified by police as LaBurron Jackson, 37, of Chicago.

Jackson refused to open the door to his room to police and indicated he would resist attempts to take him into custody, according to Markham.

At the time, police didn't know if Jackson was armed.

Nearby Jacobs High School was put on a precautionary lockdown, but students were dismissed at their normal time Wednesday afternoon, said Anthony McGinn, spokesman for Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300.

McHenry County SWAT negotiators and social workers spoke with Jackson for several hours trying to persuade him to surrender before the arrest ultimately occurred at 8:12 p.m.

Police said further charges against Jackson are pending.

• Daily Herald correspondent Madison Savedra and Shaw Media contributed to this report.