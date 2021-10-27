Security guard critically injured after falling into trench near Aurora business

Aurora Fire Department officials said a security guard at a food-packaging distribution center on the city's north side was critically injured when he fell into a trench outside the business.

It's unknown how long the unidentified 25-year-old man was in the trench before emergency workers were notified of the workplace accident just after midnight Wednesday.

Jim Rhodes, a fire department spokesman, said the trench was created to allow for utility work in the area.

Upon arrival, emergency workers were concerned the walls of the trench would collapse, so a technical rescue team of area firefighters was called to the scene on the 2300 block of Indian Trail Road.

It took 20 different rescue agencies two hours to help rescue the man from the trench located in a strip mall on the southeast corner of Indian Trail and Orchard roads, officials said.

Rhodes said the man was conscious and communicative throughout the ordeal.

His injuries were unknown, but Rhodes said the man hadn't suffered any type of puncture wound as a result of the fall.

By 2:30 a.m., the man had been extricated from the hole and transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove via helicopter. His current condition is unknown.

It's unclear if the man worked for the company operating inside the building or through a contracted security service. Attempts to reach representatives from the company, Factor75, were not immediately successful.

Attempts to reach investigators at the Illinois Department of Labor were also not immediately successful.

• This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.