Plan to radically reshape 6th Congressional District is drawing criticism

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten talks in Wheaton earlier this year. He and fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of the 3rd District have been placed into the same proposed congressional district by Illinois legislators. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, February 2021

A plan to radically reshape Illinois' suburban 6th Congressional District and potentially pit two incumbent representatives against each other for one seat is drawing criticism.

Represented by two-term Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove, the current 6th District includes parts of the Northwest and West suburbs. It comprises chunks of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

The district's boundaries will change ahead of the June 2022 primary election because Illinois' population decreased between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, costing the state one of its 18 congressional districts.

The latest proposal for the 6th eliminates the portions of Lake, McHenry, Kane counties now in the district, as well as portions of northwestern DuPage and northwestern Cook counties. Conversely, it expands east to include more of southwestern Cook County.

It would have much of the West and Southwest suburbs within its boundaries, including Downers Grove, Lombard, Villa Park, Lisle, Westmont, Darien, LaGrange, Hickory Hills, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Chicago Ridge and Tinley Park.

It also would move 3rd District U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, a first-term Democrat from La Grange, into the proposed 6th District, possibly setting up a Democratic primary with Casten. Newman also could seek reelection in the 3rd District, as members of Congress are not required to live in the district they represent.

A Casten campaign spokesman declined to comment on the proposed map. A Newman representative couldn't be reached.

The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project examined the proposed map for partisan fairness, competitiveness and geographic features and said it "gets F's across the board."

The group criticized mapmakers for creating boundaries that give Democratic incumbents "significant" advantage, " for creating districts that aren't compact and for splitting counties more than usual.

All 17 of Illinois' proposed congressional seats, including the 6th District's, are "outside of the competitive zone," the group said on Twitter.

Republican congressional hopeful Justin Burau of Winfield, a declared candidate in the 6th District, blasted the proposed boundaries, too.

Burau's home -- along with parts of nearby Wheaton, Glen Ellyn and other communities -- has been drawn out of the district.

"Democrats completely took away the voice of what used to be the heart of the 6th District," Burau said.

Burau might still run in the 6th but said he won't decide for sure until a map is finalized.

"I got into this race for the right reasons, to make a difference," he said. "Once Democrats have made their gerrymandered map official, my team and I will see what makes the most sense to bring the voice back to the people of our community."

Another Republican candidate in the 6th District, Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn, couldn't be reached.

Congressional representatives aren't required to live in the districts they serve. But candidates running outside their home districts often are lambasted as carpetbaggers.

The General Assembly is expected to debate the proposed map Thursday or Friday. Implementation requires its approval and a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.