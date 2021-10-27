Northwestern students suspected of stealing 4,500 COVID-19 test kits

About 4,500 university-owned COVID-19 test kits were stolen from a secure storage room at Northwestern. Business Wire file photo

Thousands of COVID-19 test kits have been recovered from Northwestern University students suspected of stealing them from an Evanston campus dormitory.

About 4,500 Northwestern-owned COVID-19 test kits were stolen from a secure storage room in a common area of the Foster-Walker Complex at 1927 Orrington Ave., Northwestern University police said in a statement.

The burglary was reported 5 p.m. Monday. Most of the test kits were recovered from at least two Northwestern students, police said Tuesday. University spokesman Jon Yates declined to share more information or say if charges were filed.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.