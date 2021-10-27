Naperville man pleads guilty to child porn possession

A Naperville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography.

Matthew J. Beifuss, 36, of the 700 block of Morningside Drive, accepted a sentence of 30 days in jail and two years of sex offender probation, according to DuPage County court records. He will report to jail Monday.

Prosecutors dropped seven other counts of possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement.

The case was investigated by Naperville police and the DuPage County Sheriff's digital forensic investigation unit.