Naperville man pleads guilty to child porn possession
Updated 10/27/2021 4:55 PM
A Naperville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography.
Matthew J. Beifuss, 36, of the 700 block of Morningside Drive, accepted a sentence of 30 days in jail and two years of sex offender probation, according to DuPage County court records. He will report to jail Monday.
Prosecutors dropped seven other counts of possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement.
The case was investigated by Naperville police and the DuPage County Sheriff's digital forensic investigation unit.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.