Man in critical condition after falling into 15-foot hole at Aurora strip mall

A security guard was rescued early Wednesday morning after falling into a deep hole in Aurora, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

The guard was walking around a strip mall on the far west side of Aurora just before 12:15 a.m. when he fell about 15 feet into a hole that was dug for utility work and got stuck, Aurora fire officials said.

It took 20 different rescue agencies two hours to help rescue the man near Indian Trail and Orchard roads, officials said

The security guard was airlifted to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.