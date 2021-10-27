Man in critical condition after falling into 15-foot hole at Aurora strip mall
Updated 10/27/2021 6:11 AM
A security guard was rescued early Wednesday morning after falling into a deep hole in Aurora, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
The guard was walking around a strip mall on the far west side of Aurora just before 12:15 a.m. when he fell about 15 feet into a hole that was dug for utility work and got stuck, Aurora fire officials said.
It took 20 different rescue agencies two hours to help rescue the man near Indian Trail and Orchard roads, officials said
The security guard was airlifted to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.