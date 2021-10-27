Itasca board hears final pleas on drug treatment center before vote next week

The Itasca village board will vote next week on a controversial proposal for a treatment center for people with drug and alcohol addictions to be located in a former hotel. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Supporters and opponents of a drug-treatment center in Itasca made a last attempt to sway opinion Tuesday before the village board finally votes next week on the 2½-year-old proposal.

The board vote next Tuesday, Nov. 2, follows a unanimous recommendation by the Itasca Plan Commission against the proposal to convert a former hotel along Irving Park Road into a 240-bed facility for adult patients with drug- and alcohol-use disorders.

The plan commission's recommendation last month came after it hosted public hearings over nearly two years on Haymarket's proposal. Hundreds of hours of testimony were heard from residents in and around Itasca advocating for and against the proposal.

Village trustees heard closing arguments Tuesday from representatives of Haymarket Center and opponents of the proposal.

"This is a very important vote," Haymarket attorney Bridget O'Keefe said. "It is within your power to save lives. What an incredible opportunity for you and Itasca to make a difference."

O'Keefe said Haymarket has met the burden of proof to establish the facility in the village and has been willing to make concessions to accommodate Itasca and concerns about emergency medical services.

Also testifying were Itasca fire district attorney Stephen Dinolfo, Concerned Citizens of Itasca attorney Steve Ellenbecker, and Itasca Elementary District 10 Superintendent Craig Benes and his attorney Jennifer Smith about the impact the facility could have on the community. O'Keefe spoke for roughly an hour and the lawyers opposing Haymarket spoke for 20 minutes each.

Dinolfo and other opponents say the center is too large for a community of fewer than 10,000 people and would strain police and emergency services, as the fire protection district has just one ambulance. Haymarket leaders say they have a contract with Elite Ambulance to handle most ambulance calls and are willing to enter into a second contract with another ambulance service if needed.

Dinolfo raised concerns about the availability of mutual aid involving neighboring communities if Haymarket were to be approved.

"If your neighbors are saying they aren't coming because you've abused our relationship, the impact could be life and death for those in need," Dinolfo said.

The attorney for the school district previously said the facility could bring students into the area through Haymarket's residency programs, which would cost the district up to $9,311 per new student. Haymarket officials said that because the Itasca facility would not offer mother-and-child services, it would have no effect on the school district.

Benes testified to say that the school is opposed on the grounds of the potential cost if the programs were reinstated and students someday were housed at the facility, not out of a desire to exclude others.

"We are not against drug treatment," Benes said. "We believe that homeless students have the right to access an education. We do not act out of fear."

If approved, the proposed facility would provide a "full continuum of health care services," including primary care, for adults 18 and older. The patients would primarily come from DuPage and other collar counties.

Patients would receive individualized plans of treatment with agreed upon schedules and would not be able to leave the facility without prior approval. Patients would be encouraged to find jobs or participate in job training when nearing the end of their treatment, as well.

The vote will be at the village board meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Itasca village hall, 550 W. Irving Park Road. The meeting also will be streamed at Itasca Village Live Stream on YouTube.